Tips led to quick arrest in nightclub murder of NC father of 2, deputies say

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of Goldsboro men are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a security guard at a Wayne County nightclub.

Investigators say help from club patrons allowed them to make arrests quickly in the death of Michael Brinkley, a Kinston father of two.

People say Maynards, the club where the death took place, is the spot to be in and around Seven Springs on weekends.

“It’s a big, popular place,” said Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s actually an old school that’s been turned into a dance hall.”

Saturday night, deputies say, a fight broke out.

“The story we have (is that) five people started a fight in the club with another patron,” Effler said.

Brinkley was among bouncers who escorted the fighters outside, and deputies say two of the combatants attacked him.

“We don’t know if he hit the ground or the concrete, but he was taken to the ground,” Effler said.

Patrons tried to perform CPR until EMS arrived, and deputies said first responders worked for another half hour before pronouncing him dead.

The two men who attacked Brinkley had left the scene. But patrons told authorities it had been Dustin Kirk and Jerry Chandler who attacked Brinkley, deputies said.

Patrons also told deputies where to find the two, authorities said.

They’ve been charged with murder.

