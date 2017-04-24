Up to 6 inches of rain possible in some areas of central NC through Tuesday morning

RELATED LINK: Click here for Interactive Radar



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s going to be a very rainy start to the work week as rain – heavy at times – moves across central North Carolina through Tuesday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches will be possible in the watch area through Tuesday morning. Some locally higher amounts will be possible, especially in areas south of the Triangle. Fayetteville and surrounding areas could see 6 inches of rain or more.

The Haw River in Chatham County will likely reach minor flood stage Tuesday morning. The Tar River at Tarboro will reach minor flood stage by Thursday evening and continue rising through Friday evening.

Widespread rain will continue throughout the day Monday. Rain will be heavy at times and a few storms will also be likely. While storms are possible, severe weather is not expected at this time.

Low pressure will move up the east coast on Tuesday and take the heavy rain chances with it toward the Northeastern U.S. Scattered showers will impact central North Carolina through Tuesday afternoon before the wet weather pulls out to the northeast.

This will be the most rain at one time central North Carolina has seen since Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016.

