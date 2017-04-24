Wayne County man dies after being found shot in yard Sunday

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Sunday morning in Dudley, authorities said.

Deputies were called to 109 Arrowhead Road on Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found 35-year-old David Demarlo Thompson, of 109 Arrowhead Road, suffering from gunshot wounds in the back yard.

EMS responded to the shooting and transported Thompson to the hospital. He died on the way, authorities said.

Anyone that may have information to this incident is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

