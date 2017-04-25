58-year-old man killed in NC boating accident

Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene after a fatal boating accident on Monday. (Source: WECT)

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) – A man was killed in a boating accident in Brunswick County Monday evening.

According to Officer Scott Pritchard with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Martin Scott McDonald, 58, died in the incident that happened around 5 p.m. in Rices Creek off Governors Road in the Winnabow area.

Pritchard said McDonald and a passenger in the boat were returning from fishing and hit a tree that was in the water on their way back to land. According to Pritchard, the victim died from injuries sustained in the accident and the passenger was not injured.

Blunt force trauma is the likely cause of McDonald’s death, Pritchard said. Since the passenger is a witness in the case, his name was not released Monday night.

Alcohol was found in the boat, but Pritchard said it was too early to determine whether or not that was a factor in the accident.

