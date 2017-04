SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Department of Transportation crew found a body Tuesday in the Neuse River near a bridge in the Smithfield area, officials confirmed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation crew was working to clear debris from support columns on the Neuse River Bridge on U.S. 301 around 3 p.m. when the body was found.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Smithfield police are investigating.

