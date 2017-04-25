Class size compromise passes NC Senate, heads back to House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday evening, the North Carolina Senate approved a compromise to a bill easing plans to force school divisions to lower classroom size.

The bill, if passed, would lower class sizes in kindergarten through third grade, but the caps won’t have to be met until 2018 instead of this fall, as current law calls for.

The version passed by the Senate included an amendment, so the bill now goes back to the state House of Representatives.

Districts have warned that they could have to cut teachers in fields such as art and music in order to make space on the payroll for more elementary school classroom teachers if the restrictions, as they are now, are allowed to stand.