Families donate $10,000 to solve deadly shooting of 2 NC college students

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The families of two N.C. A&T students who were killed last October have donated a $10,000 reward to help solve their cases.

Greensboro Police say Alisia Dieudonne, 19, and Ahmad Campbell, 21, were shot at a house party on October 2 around 2 a.m.

The two A&T students died at the hospital.

Police say many people were at the party, but no one is coming forward with information about the shooting.

Police are asking any person that attended this party or anyone that has information about the party to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

