Fayetteville police investigating after 82nd Airborne Paratrooper found dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper was found dead in his off-post home, according to 82nd Airborne official LTC Joe Buccino.

Sgt. Jason C. Wiens, 24, of Clovis, California, was found dead in his home on April 23. He was a combat medic assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Sergeant Jason Wiens was a valued member of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Falcon Brigade over the last fifteen months,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, deputy commander of 2nd Brigade, the “Falcon” brigade, in a press release. “He not only volunteered to serve as a paratrooper during a time of war, but he also deployed to combat twice. He most recently served in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the fight against ISIS.”

Sgt. Wiens joined the Army in October 2011 and was eventually assigned to the 4th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Riley, Kansas, in May 2012 where he served as an ambulance driver and emergency care sergeant. In January 2016 he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

Sgt. Wiens had received awards and decorations including the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge, according to the release.