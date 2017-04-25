Flooding strands residents in south Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The flooding that central North Carolina saw Tuesday stranded many in a south Raleigh neighborhood.

Water got so high on Dacian Road that people were unable to leave their homes.

Residents scrambled to protect their cars and homes from rising floodwaters as many woke up Tuesday morning and saw they were unable to get to work.

“I couldn’t believe it. I ain’t never seen the floodwaters in this area that bad. It came up to our porches, our cars, our backyards, so you know it was kind of pretty bad,” said resident Derrick Henton.

The flooding was almost as bad as Hurricane Matthew just six months ago, residents said. The low-lying area usually floods whenever there’s heavy rainfall.

Many residents said they were proactive and moved their cars last night because they knew there was a chance for flooding, but others will have to wait it out for the waters to recede.

“We just wait; that’s all we can do. Some can’t get out of their homes so we as a community come together and help trying to get people out of here,” said Juanita Caroway.

Those who live in the neighborhood said they’re thankful the rain has stopped and hope it won’t be long before they can get out.