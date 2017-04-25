Fort Bragg solider accused of shooting dog 5 times

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg solider is facing a felony cruelty to animals charge after officials said he shot a dog five times, killing it.

Jarren Heng, 25, was arrested Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Heng a soldier stationed on Fort Bragg, post officials said.

Heng also faces a charge of felony conspiracy after he and Marinna Rollins shot the dog named “Cumboui” with a rifle, court documents say.

Rollins, 23, also faces felony charge for cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy. Rollins was stationed at Fort Bragg but her service ended in January 2017, officials said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told CBS North Carolina both suspects made their first appearances Tuesday.

There is video evidence in the case the DA’s office will use.

DA’s office is waiting for law enforcement to wrap their investigation and will then present case to the Grand Jury.

“This is a tragic case and we are going to do everything to seek justice in this case,” West told CBS North Carolina over the phone.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.