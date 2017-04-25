General Assembly overrides Cooper’s elections board veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that reduces his authority over state elections, the latest

partisan clash in North Carolina over laws that chip away at executive branch power.

The House completed the override Tuesday, a day after the Senate cast a similar vote. The fight likely isn’t over — Cooper has threatened to sue over the new law, which takes effect early next week.

The bill creates a combined elections and ethics board with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. A court already has overturned a similar law approved just before he took office. Republicans argue the new law addresses the constitutional concerns of judges.

“Gov. Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 68 so he could wield political influence over elections and ethics investigations in North Carolina, but the House has preserved fair and consistent enforcement of campaign finance and lobbying laws by a bipartisan board the governor will appoint,” said House Rules Chairman David Lewis (R-Harnett).

