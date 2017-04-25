Group of women say a certain NC pizza helps induce labor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Could there possibly be a particular kind of pizza that can help induce labor in a pregnant woman? That’s what one Charlotte restaurant claims.

Hawthorne’s Pizza says their buffalo wing pizza seems to have helped get some very pregnant women a little relief.

“I didn’t think it would work, to be honest. I didn’t really think I would have a baby that night,” said Henley Schmiedel who tried the pizza after her friends told her it might help.

Four hours later, she gave birth to baby Madeline. Madeline was 10 days early, and only the latest baby born of the legend.

The friends who told her it might help claim the same type of buffalo wing pizza made them go into labor too.

“I’m the third person now. For three of us, we have eaten it, and it has put us into labor,” Henley said.

Seven years ago, Henley’s friend Ali Aldrich gave birth the morning after eating the buffalo wing pizza.

Their other friend, Kristin Cogan, barely made it out of the restaurant. In fact, her water broke in the bathroom, mere minutes after eating the same pizza.

“It happened once two or three times, then we’re thinking there’s got to be something to it. It’s just crazy that something like this would happen,” said Hawthorne’s owner John Adams.

So what’s the secret? It might literally be in the sauce.

“We have a buffalo sauce that’s not too spicy, but just spicy enough to induce a pregnancy maybe?” Adams said.

Sounds crazy, sure. But if you’ve been lugging around a baby for nine months, Henley says you’ll try anything.

“In your last weeks of pregnancy, you are desperate to have a baby. People will do anything. And if it involves eating a great pizza, that’s easy.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.