Heavy rain floods roads throughout central NC; thousands without power

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some roads have been closed due to flooding as heavy rain continues to fall throughout central North Carolina. In addition to flooding, thousands are without power as of Tuesday morning and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for much of central North Carolina until late Tuesday morning as heavy rain will continue through the morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Wake County until 11 a.m.

The Flood Warning has been issued for Wayne, northeastern Sampson, Wake, Johnston and Durham until 11:15 a.m. and for Person, southern Vance, Nash, Edgecombe, Granville, Wilson, northwestern Durham and Franklin counties until 11:45 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning in Raleigh, Avent Ferry Road was closed between Gorman Street and Varsity Drive due to flooding from Bushy Fork Creek. Atlantic Avenue at Crabtree Creek was also closed due to heavy flooding. The 700 block of Capital Boulevard also had lanes shut down due to high waters. Police were stationed there to warn drivers of the road conditions.

Flooding along the Crabtree Creek basin in Raleigh will cause major flooding in multiple areas, according to the National Weather Service. Water from the creek should reach low-lying homes and over a bridge in the Anderson Drive area. In the Crabtree Valley Mall area, the water is expected to cover Creedmoor Road and flood all of the parking lots at the mall. In the area of Old Wake Forest, flood waters have already covered a section of Atlantic Avenue and the water is expected to flood businesses near McNeil Street, as well as the Wake Forest Bridge Roadway.

The Zebulon Fire Department reported that U.S. Route 264 westbound is closed where it merges with U.S. Route 64 due to high water.

Interstate 95 at exit 119 (U.S. 264) is also closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is impassable as of Tuesday morning. Officials advise motorists to Take Exit 119A/US-264 E. Continue on US-264 E and take Exit 40 for NC-42 West. Turn right onto NC-42 W. Continue on NC-42 West to reaccess I-95.

Also on Tuesday morning, high water was reported on N.C. Highway 55 at Shady Grove Road and Lees Country Club Road at U.S. Route 117 in Mount Olive in Wayne County. No roads were closed though.

In Harnett County, there were reports of flooding in the 3000 block of Langdon Avenue in Angier, Ellis Avenue in Dunn, and West D Street between 13th and 14th streets in Erwin.

Secondary roads throughout Johnston County were flooded Tuesday morning, according to officials. Multiple vehicles stalled in flood waters near Wilson Mills.

According to Duke Energy, more than 12,500 people were without power in Wake County as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Many of those customers were located in Raleigh.

Tuesday morning’s issues were a continuation of problems that began early in the day Monday and continued throughout the night.

More than 40 wrecks were reported just in Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties by Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, whose numbers did not include wrecks within cities or towns.

No serious incidents were reported overnight.

In Raleigh just before 11 p.m. Monday, police shut down Capital Boulevard northbound at Crabtree Boulevard because of flooding.

Earlier flooding closed Glenwood Avenue at Brier Creek Parkway around 5:35 p.m., but the area reopened around 8 p.m.

Flooding around 5:45 p.m. Monday also closed Tryon Road between Hammond Road and Wilmington Street.

Also, Glenwood at Alexander Road near Five Points was down to one lane because of flooding on the road, officials said.

RELATED: Up to 6 inches of rain possible in some areas of central NC through Tuesday morning

It’s unclear if all the wrecks are weather-related, but police in one city said they were seeing “more traffic crashes than on a dry day.”

In north Raleigh, a large tree fell across Brennan Drive, completely blocking the road late Monday morning.

At least two wrecks closed roads in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

A crash involving four vehicles closed part of Owen Drive in front of Cape Fear Valley Regional Hospital around 3 p.m. A driver in that crash said that the roads were slick.

About the same time, authorities were dealing with a crash that closed Wilkes Road.

In the Wilkes Road wreck, a large truck flipped and split a power pole into two pieces. As of 4 p.m., crews were trying to flip the truck back into an upright position and remove it from the area.

Late Monday morning, Fayetteville police were also investigating a hit and run wreck at Cain Road at US Highway 401.

Also in Fayetteville, power crews worked Monday to repair lines along Cliffdale Road after there were power outages Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a transformer near Cliffdale Road and Prestige Boulevard began sparking, one witness said.

“You could see one part of the pole on fire, small fire… you could see sparks from the transformer and the wire,” said Wesley Stoneking Hoffman, who saw the incident from his back yard.

Power was out in the area for about three hours and restored around midnight, but trucks returned to Cliffdale Road Monday morning to do more work in the area.