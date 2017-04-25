Johnston County schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — After several inches of rain fell over the last two days and caused road problems, one area school system in operating on a delay on Wednesday.

Johnston County Public Schools staff and students will be on a two-hour delay because of “issues with road conditions,” school officials said in a news release early Tuesday evening.

School officials said that North Carolina Department of Transportation officials reported more than 50 roads are flooded or have problems from flooding in Johnston County.

“The delay tomorrow will give our bus drivers the opportunity to see the roads and be prepared for any issues that may have occurred over the night,” school officials said.