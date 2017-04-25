Man who died during half-marathon at NC coast was 25, active duty military

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – A few more details have been released about the man who died during the Oak Island Lighthouse half-marathon race Saturday.

According to a Monday afternoon email from Oak Island town officials, the deceased was a 25-year-old male runner.

His name and cause of death have not been released, but he was an active duty military member from out of state participating in the half-marathon and officials said the man’s family, which is also from out of state, was notified the day of the incident.

“It is very sad and (an) unfortunate circumstance that someone so young could die so suddenly,” Oak Island Police Captain Tony Burke said in an email. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce stated on its Facebook page that it extended its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the runner.

Organizers of the Lighthouse Run released the following statement:

On behalf of the participants, organizers, volunteers, and sponsors of the Oak Island Lighthouse Run, we extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the runner who passed away during Saturday’s event. Our thoughts and prayers are also with fellow runners and numerous emergency personnel who were on scene attempting to assist the runner. The cause of the death is unknown to the organizers at this time.”

