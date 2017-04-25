Much of central NC under Flood Warning until late Tuesday morning

RELATED LINK: Click here for Interactive Radar



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Flood Warning is in effect for much of central North Carolina until late Tuesday morning as heavy rain will continue through the morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Wake County until 11 a.m.

The Flood Warning has been issued for Wayne, northeastern Sampson, Wake, Johnston and Durham until 11:15 a.m., Orange and northeastern Chatham counties until 11:30 a.m., and Person, southern Vance, Nash, Edgecombe, Granville, Wilson, northwestern Durham and Franklin counties until 11:45 a.m.

While thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected.

Totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches of rain have fallen since Sunday and another 1 to 2 inches is possible through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the most rain central North Carolina has received since Hurricane Matthew last October.

Low pressure will move up the east coast on Tuesday and take the heavy rain chances with it toward the Northeastern U.S. Scattered showers will impact central North Carolina through Tuesday afternoon before the wet weather pulls out to the northeast.

Warmer and drier air will move in for the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the middle 80s next Thursday and Friday and approach 90 by Saturday. The only chance of precipitation after Tuesday will be a slight chance of a storm on Friday afternoon.

Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. The high will be near 70 in the afternoon as the rain moves out and turns more into a mist and drizzle. Winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will have decreasing clouds and it will be much warmer. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 56.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 62. There is a small chance of rain Thursday night.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 86, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 66.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 67 followed by partly cloudy skies Monday with a high of 85.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps. If you have any questions for the CBS North Carolina Storm Team, please send us an e-mail to: wncnweather@wncn.com.

