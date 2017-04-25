Nash County officials eye rising Tar River



ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County officials are keeping a close eye on the Tar River, which has flooded secondary roads and is causing travel issue.

Flooding in the area isn’t expected to peak until the river crests at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The predicted high-water mark of 2.9 feet is just a few feet lower than Hurricane Matthew brought.

Downstream at Tarboro, the river isn’t expected to crest until the wee hours of Friday morning. Officials expect it to be above 32 feet there, which is lower than the mark Hurricane Matthew set at that point.

But, so far, the flooding is mainly contained to a few low-lying areas with poor drainage.

In some cases drains are blocked, while in others they simply weren’t big enough to handle the amount of water present.

Chief Deputy Brandon Medina of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were busiest in the morning, responding to about 50 flooding-related calls in the course of a couple of hours.

“Right now it’s manageable, it’s not like we had in 1999 when Floyd came by,” he said. “But a lot of low-lying areas do have standing water, where as you can see it’s not passable.”

Semetra Garofalo’s Sharpsburg home looked like an island.

She and her family had moved in just two weeks ago and had no idea the home was in danger of flooding.

“Went to bed last night, woke up to the sound of a police officer knocking on our door, and he made us aware of the situation,” she said.

She said she didn’t think any water made it into the home, but she wants to check for structural damage after the water recede.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to look out for any water that’s still on the roads Wednesday morning.