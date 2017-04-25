NC 22-year-old dies in head-on crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A HendersonvilleJustin Thomas Beddingfield., North Carolina man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 11 in northern Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Justin Thomas Beddingfield.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near River Road when a pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and struck a car head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to troopers.

Two men in the car were also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The driver of that car was flown to the hospital in Greenville.

The driver of that car was flown to the hospital in Greenville.