NC gang member who ordered couple’s death from jail cell gets 2 life sentences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man who orchestrated the killings of a Lake Wylie couple while he was in jail has been sentenced to two life sentences, plus 240 months, for their murders after pleading guilty to federal charges.

Jamell Cureton was sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning.

In September, Cureton said he was guilty of being in a gang that worked together to silence Doug and Debbie London after three gang members robbed the Londons’ mattress store.

According to court documents, the Londons were killed at their home in Lake Wylie in October 2014 after Jamell Cureton ordered the killings through jailhouse phone calls and letters.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

The man who pulled the trigger also admitted his guilt in September and is slated to be sentenced Tuesday.

Malcolm Hartley was reportedly promoted in the gang after he killed the Londons at their home.

The Londons’ family reportedly said they did not want the death penalty to apply in the case.

“This has been incredibly difficult on them and this was the result that they wanted,” U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose said in September. “They did not want to proceed through litigation and a death penalty trial. They wanted to put this to an end.”