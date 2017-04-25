NC man cracks grandfather’s safe, taking guns, medication and cash, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in McDowell County arrested a man after they say he cracked a safe and stole money, guns and medication from his grandfather.

Danny Joseph Jimison, 27, of Marion is charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with larceny, safecracking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say Jimison lives at the same home as his grandfather on Tiptop Drive.

The victim reported on December 6 that someone broke into his safe while he was out of town. Four firearms, medication and money with a total worth of $3,100 was taken, according to deputies.

Authorities said the investigation led them to Danny Joseph Jimison and two other suspects.

Steven Edward Hamm, 44, of Marion and 36-year-old Joshua Keith Rumfelt of Nebo were previously charged with the same crimes.

Deputies say some of the grandfather’s stolen property has been recovered.

