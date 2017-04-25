NC school bus driver fired after bypassing barricade, going through flood waters

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) — A school bus driver was fired in Brunswick County Tuesday after being accused of bypassing a barricade to drive through standing water.

Video captured a Brunswick County Schools bus driving through standing water on a closed road Tuesday morning.

Bruce Felker recorded the incident at around 7 a.m. on Hwy. 133 near Funston Road.

Jessica Swencki, a spokesperson for BCS, said officials determined Marsha McMillian, the South Brunswick High School Bus 372 driver, drove around road closure barricades. The path was part of the driver’s normal route.

According to NCDOT spokesperson Brian Rick, the road was closed Monday afternoon with a barricade. The road remained closed Tuesday morning with water four inches deep at the center line.

“The driver’s actions are inexcusable,” Swencki said. “Officials concluded the driver did not follow standard protocol when she ignored the road closure barricades and as a result is facing disciplinary action.”

Swencki said all students on the bus arrived at school safely.

“Transportation officials will use this opportunity to provide all Brunswick County school bus drivers with important safety reminders to prevent this from occurring again in the future,” Swencki said.

McMillian, 49, was hired by Brunswick County Schools on Oct. 29, 2007 as a school bus driver and custodian.

