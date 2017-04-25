NC teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in Fayetteville apartment shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified the man found shot to death inside an apartment Monday evening and have also charged a man in the slaying, police announced Tuesday.

Dennis Burden, 21, was found shot to death inside an apartment along the 4800 block of Alamance Road around 6:20 p.m.

“A family member arrived to the apartment this evening and discovered that a male had been shot in the home,” police said Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Shyheim white, 19, of Dublin. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Burden’s death. Police said the charge is in reference to the “negligent and reckless use of the firearm while at the apartment on Alamance Road.”

White was arrested this morning and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).