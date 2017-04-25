NC teen missing for more than 2 weeks along coast, deputies say

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to officials, 19-year-old Danielle Rimma Rich was last seen on April 8 in Bolivia.

Rich is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She has brown eyes, light brown hair, and a scar above her mouth and another scar to the right of her nose.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brandon Fuller 910-338-5335 or Det. Rebecca Allen 910-880-4832 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.