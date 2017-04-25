NC woman used elderly relative’s info to pay husband’s log-truck loan, deputies say

By Published:
Wendy Pate (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City woman used an elderly relative’s financial accounts to pay her cell phone bill, buy thousands of dollars of Walmart merchandise and make loan payments on her husband’s log truck, deputies said.

Wendy Pate, 44, of Arthur Teague Road is also accused of forging and cashing about 45 checks in the victim’s name, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Pate is charged with one count of exploitation of the elderly. Her bond was set at $1,000 unsecured, and she is due in court May 15.

