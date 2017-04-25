School bus hit as teen crashes stolen truck during Fayetteville chase, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen wanted for breaking and entering crashed during a chase with deputies, causing another vehicle to hit a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Fayetteville, officials said.

Brandon Rainer Ponder, 18, was on the run earlier Tuesday when deputies were looking for him in the area of Douglas Byrd School, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Later Tuesday afternoon, several people called 911 when they spotted Ponder in the Ireland Drive area, deputies said.

Ponder was then seen stealing a white Ford pickup truck from 208 Rodie Ave., according to officials.

Authorities spotted the truck and tried to get Ponder to stop, but he took off toward Cumberland Road and ran another motorist off the road, deputies said.

“The suspect lost control of the truck and struck a Subaru Forester, pushing it into a Honda CRV before hitting a Sheriff’s Office patrol car and school bus,” deputies said.

No one was hurt during the “carnage caused by the reckless driving,” deputies added.

Ponder, of Butternut Drive, was immediately taken into custody.

Ponder will be taken to the Cumberland County Jail for the original charges of failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge from Fayetteville Police.

He will now face new charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony speeding to elude, officials said.

His first appearance in court for the new charges will be Wednesday.