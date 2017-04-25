Texas mom says 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at school

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted while at her south Austin school says she knew something was wrong from the moment her daughter came home.

According to attorney Paul Guinn, the child’s mother dressed her daughter and took her to school that morning at 8 a.m. and then picked her up from school three hours later.

Once they got home, the mother says she heard the child screaming while using the bathroom, and found blood and serious bruising on her body.

“[She] sat on the toilet and had this look of hesitation on her face. She peed and then she just started screaming, ‘Mommy it hurts!’ And she just lifted her whole body off the toilet,” the mother, who does not want to be identified, said.

“The daughter’s father came home from work and took a look and said ‘we need to go to the hospital with this — this looks very serious,’” said Guinn.

He says a trauma surgeon at Dell Children’s Medical Center had to operate on the lacerations, and diagnosed the injuries as sexual assault by bodily force.

Austin ISD police closed the case without getting a copy of the child’s medical records. The district police chief, Eric Mendez, said they mishandled the case. “During the investigation, we did not get a medical record that could prove to be vital in determining whether a sexual assault occurred,” Chief Mendez said. “It is an important step that we should have taken.”

The teacher who was originally put on administrative leave during the AISD investigation is now back on administrative leave as the investigation is reopened.

The girl’s mother said she started noticing changes in her daughter since the beginning of the school year in September. A first-time mother, she wrote it off as typical toddler behavior, until the February incident.

“What I was looking at was just obvious signs of trauma that should not have been there,” the mother said. “After everything I’ve been told not to speak of it and we’re not to talk about this. I felt like they’re kind of brushing it off as if it’s nothing. I’m making a big deal out of it and they just want to shove and push it under the rug.”

She tried to contact the teacher several times in February, but the teacher never responded, the mother says. KXAN has learned the teacher has hired an attorney.

The woman says she feels like she failed her daughter for sending her there. “And I feel like the school failed me 100 percent.”