Woman accused of having sex with teen again

Jessica Jane Bennett (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman convicted of having sex with her neighbor’s teenage son has been arrested after authorities say she did it again.

The Register-Guard reports 28-year-old Jessica Bennett of Cottage Grove was sentenced in October to 10 days in jail and two years on probation after she pleaded guilty to contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

She wasn’t allowed to have contact with the teenager while on probation and had to register as a sex offender.

A charging document filed Monday shows Bennett is again charged with contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. She’s accused of having sex with the same underage boy as recently as Saturday.

Bennett pleaded not guilty at Monday’s arraignment.

