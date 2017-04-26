6-vehicle wreck shuts down road near Fayetteville VA, 1 in critical condition

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving six vehicles shut down a section of Ramsey Street near the VA hospital Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Ramsey Street around 7:50 a.m. A total of six vehicles were involved and over half of them sustained significant damage, police said. One of the six overturned.

Some of those involved in the crash have been transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment and one is considered to be in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash and the chain of events that led up to it.

Ramsey Street is closed between Rosehill Road and Northwest Avenue. Drivers needing to travel on Ramsey Street should take Country Club Drive and Rosehill Road as alternate routes, police said. The road will be closed until at least lunchtime.