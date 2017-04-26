72-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to locate the vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run collision that killed a 72-year-old man Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Road, north of Cook Road, in front of the Caroco gas station, police said.

The 72-year-old man was hit by a vehicle traveling south on the road. The driver fled the scene and continued heading south, police said.

Investigators are looking for a black 2007-2011 Toyota Avalon and is likely missing the Toyota emblem from the grill of the car. The Avalon may also be missing the black plastic surround for the passenger-side fog light and will probably have a broken windshield, police said. The vehicle may also have transparent black plastic rain guards that cover the side windows and may be missing one of the rain guards over the front passenger window. It may also be damaged if it’s not missing.

Police have no description of the driver at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.