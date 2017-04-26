‘Armed and dangerous’ Wayne County felon found hiding under Kinston house

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three SWAT teams and a federal task force converged Wednesday evening to catch a man wanted in connection with a murder and other crimes in Wayne and Wake counties, police said.

About 6 p.m., officers found Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, in Kinston, hiding underneath a home in the 100 block of West Shine Street, police said.

Members of the Kinston Police Deptartment SWAT team, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped take Ward into custody, police said.



According to police, the latest of several searches for Ward was triggered when he ran from a vehicle during a routine traffic stop. The vehicle he was in had been stolen but had yet to be reported as such, police said.

Police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office closed off a several-block area of Kinston to search for Ward, a process that lasted for hours.

Ward is wanted in Wayne County for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is wanted in Wake County for possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. There are also orders for arrest out on Ward for possession of a firearm by a prisoner, arson, and failure to appear. He is also a suspect in the murder of David Demarlo Thompson, 35, who was found shot in his yard in Dudley.

Authorities in Wayne County initiated a “code red” Monday while searching for Ward. The Monday code red was issued to Wayne County residents within three miles of Durham Lake Road after a gunman was seen running into the woods.

Ward is also wanted by the Raleigh Police Department for charges in the theft of a missing man’s car from Wake County, officials said.

EARLIER: Manhunt underway in Kinston for ‘armed and dangerous’ Wayne County felon

The car is registered to Justice Courtney Lyons, 22, who was reported missing to Raleigh police and hasn’t been seen since March 19.

Although Lyons is still missing, the car was recovered when Ward wrecked the vehicle after Wayne County Deputies tried to stop him on U.S. 70 on March 27, officials said.