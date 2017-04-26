Captive woman found in pit in Ohio man’s shed, police say

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a crying woman was being held captive in a pit inside her neighbor’s backyard shed, and the man was arrested on a charge of kidnapping.

Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was taken to a hospital. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the woman was reported missing about 2 a.m. Wednesday, and neighbors called police about 4 a.m., after hearing cries from the shed.

Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hold was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.

It couldn’t immediately be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.

Blanchester is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.