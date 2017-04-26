DA: Police shooting of Raleigh man was self-defense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of Raleigh police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man on Donald Ross Drive in Raleigh last august, the Wake County District Attorney has said.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman found that the officers acted in self-defense when they killed Jaqwan Julius Terry last August.

Officer B.F. Burleson had been called to the area by the mother of Terry’s child, who said that Terry had shown her a gun and threatened her, according to both Burleson and the mother, Freeman wrote in a report released Wednesday evening.

The mother then pointed out Terry.

Terry refused to stop for Burleson, and the situation turned into a foot chase, the officer told investigators.

Burleson caught up with Terry as Terry tried to hop a fence, and the officer tried to pin the man against the fence, leading to a struggle, he said.

Burleson saw a gun on the ground at Terry’s feet and backed away, ending up on his knees, he told investigators.

“Mr. Terry dropped down and picked up the gun and pointed it towards Officer Burleson,” the report reads, giving Burleson’s version of events. “Both Officer Burleson and Mr. Terry fired shots at one another.”

Another officer told investigators that he ran up to the pair as they already had guns pointed at one another. He told Terry to drop his gun and, when he didn’t, began firing, the officer said.

Burleson was shot in the leg, while Terry was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

“While this incident resulted in the tragic loss of Mr. Terry’s life, this investigation has determined that the use of this force was justified,” the report states.