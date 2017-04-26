Drier and warmer weather sets in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Flood Warning is still in effect for parts of central North Carolina, mainly from the Triangle eastward. There are dozens of roads still under water or damaged, causing road closures in the warning area.

A Flood Warning was extended for several central North Carolina counties until late Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell through the morning and flooding continued Tuesday night.

The counties still under a flood warning until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday are Wayne, Nash, southern Granville, Wake, Johnston, Wilson and Durham.

Flood warnings have been extended past 11:30 a.m. in Orange (2:45 a.m. Thursday), Franklin (12 a.m. Friday) and Edgecombe (until further notice) counties.

The Tar River is expected to crest above flood stage on Thursday in Rocky Mount; and on Friday in Tarboro. The Neuse River is expected to crest above flood stage on Wednesday and will crest in Goldsboro on Sunday. The Cape Fear River in Fayetteville will crest near flood stage on Wednesday. Fishing Creek near Enfield is expected to crest above flood stage on Thursday. The Haw River near Bynum will crest near flood stage late Wednesday into early Thursday.

High pressure will build on Wednesday with dry air. Clouds will decrease and it will become mostly sunny and warmer during the afternoon.

A weak cold front will move toward central North Carolina late Thursday and with it a shower or thundershower will be possible, mainly Thursday night.

That front will wash out and a warm front will move to our north on Friday which will allow very warm air to move in for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will approach 90 in many areas. Except for a slight chance of a late day shower or storm on Sunday, the weekend will be mainly dry.

By next Monday, however, another cold front will move toward central North Carolina and some scattered showers and storms will be possible. Skies will clear next Tuesday with slightly cooler air moving in.

Today will have decreasing clouds and it will be warmer. The high will be around 80. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be south around 5 mph.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower. The high will be 86. Winds will be south 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be nearly 20 percent.

Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or thundershower possible. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 88; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 66.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be clearing and slightly cooler. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59.

