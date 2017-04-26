Fayetteville 3-year-old’s shooting death still unsolved 3 years later

By Published:
3-year-old Ahmad Daniels died after he was struck by a bullet fired into his Fayetteville home in 2014.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three years ago Wednesday, 3-year-old Ahmad Daniels was shot and killed while he slept inside his Fayetteville home.

Detectives still hope to find the person who fired into this Fayetteville home in 2014.

Deputies have yet to arrest and charge the person responsible.

A grieving mother simply wants justice. Family members visited Ahmad’s grave Wednesday.

Loved ones released balloons one by one to remember Daniels.

Deputies said Daniels was sleeping inside his family’s Shaw Heights mobile home when he was shot in the chest. He died a day later.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Over the last three years, deputies have continued to investigate the case, but still have made no arrests.

“There were several houses around there that were selling narcotics, and we don’t know if that was the intended target or if they mistakenly got the wrong house,” said Cpt. Bobby Reyes with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members shared special memories of Daniels, who was affectionately known as “Scoop.”

There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Contact CrimeStoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s