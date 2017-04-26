Flood warning extended, dozens of roads closed in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many roads in central North Carolina remain closed due to flooding as heavy rain fell throughout the area for two solid days until late Tuesday morning. In addition to flooding, thousands were without power early Tuesday and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

A Flood Warning was extended for several central North Carolina counties until late Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell through the morning and flooding continued Tuesday night.

The counties still under a flood warning until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday are Wayne, Nash, southern Granville, Wake, Johnston, Wilson and Durham.

Flood warnings have been extended past 11:30 a.m. in Orange (2:45 a.m. Thursday), Franklin (12 a.m. Friday) and Edgecombe (until further notice) counties.

The Tar River was expected to crest in Rocky Mount at 26.9 feet, about 1.9 feet lower than the crest for Hurricane Matthew.

As of Wednesday morning, the following roads remained closed due to flooding and heavy rain, according to Raleigh police:

Inbound Glenwood Avenue at Creedmoor Road

4000 block of Blue Ridge Road

Lumley Road at Rink Road

Wake Forest Road at Six Forks

Wake Forest Road at Hodges Street

Atlantic Avenue at Hodges Street

2500 block of Capital Boulevard

2800 block of New Hope Church Road

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads have since been reopened:

Tryon Road between Anvil and Durham Drive

Harps Mill Road at Litchford Road

Milburnie Road at Shanta Drive

Sunnybrook Road at Woodmeadow Parkway

Creedmoor Road at Crabtree Valley Mall Avenue

2500 block of Capital Boulevard

One outbound lane of Glenwood Avenue

Lumley Road at Rink Road

Flooding along the Crabtree Creek basin in Raleigh caused major flooding in multiple areas nearby Tuesday. Water from the creek reached some low-lying homes and over a bridge in the Anderson Drive area.

In the Wake Forest Road area, floodwaters covered a section of Atlantic Avenue and the water was expected to flood businesses near McNeil Street, as well as the Wake Forest Bridge Roadway. Businesses along Wake Forest Road including El Rodeo, AutoZone, Subway, Hanna Imports and Mami Nora’s were at least partially underwater on Tuesday. The roads in the area were still closed Wednesday morning. Although the water has receded in the area of Atlantic Avenue where Crabtree Creek flooded onto the roadway, the road is still closed as police want to make sure the bridge is safe for cars to travel over.

In the Crabtree Valley Mall area, water covered Creedmoor Road and flooded all of the parking lots at the mall.

The mall announced it would be closed due to heavy rains. There’s no word yet on when, or if, the mall will open Wednesday.

Residents on Dacian Road in Raleigh were unable to leave their homes due to flooding on their street Tuesday, CBS North Carolina’s David Hurst reported.

In addition to flooded roads, businesses and neighborhoods, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two sinkholes formed in Wake County on Tuesday due to the rain – one at Grasshopper Road and one on Woodcrest Drive.

At least four roads remained closed Wednesday in Durham, according to police:

Old Oxford Road between Stagville Road and Cassam Road

Moores Mill Road between Bowen Road and Rassie Crabtree Road

Rippling Stream Road between Partridge Street and Old Well Street

Snow Hill Road between Infinity Road and Toredge Road

Major roads and some sections of highways and interstates in central North Carolina were closed Tuesday. Although many roads have since reopened, others have been closed due to flooding issues. Dozens of roads across the area are closed Wednesday morning. The NCDOT’s website has the latest information on road closures throughout the state. You can view closures in your area by visiting their website and choosing your county in the drop-down box.