Garner looks to revamp, continue building

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner’s new town hall is just a few months away from welcoming its first residents.

“Our previous one was built in the 70s so it was long overdue,” said Garner Town Manager Rodney Dickerson.

Dickerson says the space will be outfitted with new technology, new council chambers and new ways to help residents.

“I think it’s going to allow us to provide better service. Where we were before was kind of cramped, we were in need of meeting space,” said Dickerson.

A Garner local is even in charge of the project.

“I get to pass it every day when it’s done. Even if I’m running to the grocery store I’ll pass it on my way out. So it’s something that we’re proud of and i know the town will be proud of,” said Dan Shields, town hall project superintendent/

The town hall, along with the recently finished police department, and recently started recreation center, are mostly funded by a $35.7 million bond referendum passed by the town in 2013.

The increase in property tax to pay for the bond also gives the town expanded sidewalks, new greenways and two new dog parks including here at Lake Benson.

“Tt’s just great seeing our community grow,” said Patrick Byrd, Garner resident and business owner.

Byrd grew up in Garner and decided to come back to help revitalize the downtown area.

“When I was a child, it was just a small farm community and now it’s a bustling, small part of the city,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s new coffee shop will open up this summer.

He’s proud to see his tax dollars at work, and willing to do his part to help the town grow.