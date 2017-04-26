Man charged in Durham hit-and-run death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old pedestrian.

Justin Roger Poindexter, 38, is charged with felony hit and run in the death of Phillip Shaw, of Fayetteville Street.

Shaw was struck and killed as he walked past a gas station in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Road on Tuesday night, police said. The driver continued on after striking Shaw, according to officials.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident, police said in the statement announcing Poindexter’s arrest.

RELATED: 72-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Durham hit-and-run