Manhunt underway in Kinston for ‘armed and dangerous’ Wayne County felon

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A manhunt is underway in Kinston for a Wayne County man wanted in connection with a murder and other crimes in Wayne and Wake counties, Kinston police said Wednesday.

Police received information around 3:30 a.m. that Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, of Mt. Olive, was possibly in Kinston.

Police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office have since closed off Queen and Heritage streets south of King Street to U.S. Route 70 as they search for Ward. Authorities are searching in the area of S. Queen and Shine streets.

Ward is wanted in Wayne County for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is wanted in Wake County for possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. There are also orders for arrest out on Ward for possession of a firearm by a prisoner, arson, and failure to appear. He is also a suspect in the murder of David Demarlo Thompson, 35, who was found shot in his yard in Dudley.

Authorities in Wayne County initiated a “code red” Monday while searching for Ward. The Monday code red was issued to Wayne County residents within three miles of Durham Lake Road after a gunman was seen running into the woods.

Ward is also wanted by the Raleigh Police Department for charges in the theft of a missing man’s car from Wake County, officials said.

The car is registered to Justice Courtney Lyons, 22, who was reported missing to Raleigh police and hasn’t been seen since March 19.

Although Lyons is still missing, the car was recovered when Ward wrecked the vehicle after Wayne County Deputies tried to stop him on U.S. 70 on March 27, officials said.

If anyone knows the location of Ward they are asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.