NC man charged for leaving child in car at gym gets charged again

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – The man police have been looking for since February for leaving his one-year-old daughter in his car while he worked out at the Planet Fitness in Salisbury was located and arrested on Tuesday. Police say when they went to arrest the man, the same child was left inside the car again.

The Salisbury Police Department says 30-year-old Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson, left a child in the car on Feb. 3 while he worked out at the Planet Fitness on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

A witness told police they heard a child crying and noticed a 20-month old secured in a car seat in the back of the car.

Police say the vehicle had been parked for more than an hour with the doors unlocked, windows partially opened and keys in the ignition.

The Department of Social Services was notified and a warrant was issued for misdemeanor child abuse.

Days later, police issued a press release with details on the case and saying that the arrest warrant had been issued. A few hours after it was posted to the WBTV-Salisbury Facebook page, someone posted a picture of a smiling Hijin, under an account bearing Hijin’s name.

Police told WBTV they believed the picture was Hijin, and that it was posted from an account that he had been using.

On Tuesday someone at Cloninger Ford spotted Hijin, who was apparently bringing in his SUV for service.

When police arrived they found Hijin inside the dealership, and his daughter outside in the car, sitting in a car seat in the back beside what police described as a “potty full of feces.”

Hijin was charged on the outstanding warrant of misdemeanor child abuse and released on a written promise to appear in court on June 6.

While Hijin was being processed, an officer was drawing up a new warrant on the same charge related to finding the child in the car on Tuesday.

According to police, Hijin had already been released by the time that warrant was ready to be served, so, once again, police want to find Hijin so that he can face the second charge.

The Department of Social Services has again been notified about the case, according to police.

A records check with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that Hijin, under his previous name of Geoffrey Robeson, has an extensive criminal record going back to 2002 with charges for possession of a firearm by a minor, drug possession, speeding to elude, assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, and multiple counts of felony breaking and entering.