NC man, former teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with Virginia minor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man who used to work as a teacher in Virignia has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to Henrico County Police, 28-year-old Benjamin Clark Brittain of Greensboro, North Carolina, used a communication system to facilitate certain offenses from a minor. Police say they received a report from the juvenile victim who stated she had received inappropriate communications from Brittain.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools told WRIC that Brittain was a psychology and social studies teacher at Deep Run High School in the county. He was employed with the school system from August 2013 through June 2016.