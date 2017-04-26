Officials ID women whose bodies were found in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two women whose bodies were found last week about 500 feet from one another, one in trash can.

The body of Christina Bennett, 32, was found at an abandoned home at 505 Peachtree St. Bennett’s last known address was in the 1900 block of Eastwood Terrace in Lumberton.

Rhonda Jones’ body was found in a trash can. The 36-year-old’s last known address on Troy Drive.

Lumberton police said officials were able to identify Bennett and Jones using prior medical records.

Police found the bodies on April 18 after being called to investigate a suspicious odor.

Meghan Oxendine told CBS North Carolina that Jones was a mother of five.

“I never see her act out or nothing,” she said. “She was just quiet she didn’t really mess with too many people.”

The families of both women have been notified.