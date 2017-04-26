Officials ID women whose bodies were found in Lumberton

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two women whose bodies were found last week about 500 feet from one another, one in trash can.

The body of Christina Bennett, 32, was found at an abandoned home at 505 Peachtree St. Bennett’s last known address was in the 1900 block of Eastwood Terrace in Lumberton.

Rhonda Jones’ body was found in a trash can. The 36-year-old’s last known address on Troy Drive.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Lumberton police said officials were able to identify Bennett and Jones using prior medical records.

Police found the bodies on April 18 after being called to investigate a suspicious odor.

RELATED: Lumberton police, SBI investigate after decomposing bodies of 2 women found

Meghan Oxendine told CBS North Carolina that Jones was a mother of five.

“I never see her act out or nothing,” she said. “She was just quiet she didn’t really mess with too many people.”

The families of both women have been notified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s