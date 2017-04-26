Pets alert Holly Springs family to carbon monoxide in home, 3 hospitalized

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A mom and two children were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after their Holly Springs home filled with carbon monoxide, Holly Springs fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 6400 block of Sarrucca Court in response to a call of people feeling lightheaded, Holly Springs Fire Department Chief LeRoy Smith said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a a vehicle running in the garage. A family member told emergency crews that the vehicle had been running since 9 p.m. after the family got distracted and forgot to turn it off.

A meter on the firefighters’ gear alerted them to the carbon monoxide poisoning. The meter registered 1,500 parts per million for the gas, Smith said. Only 70ppm is enough for people to start feeling the effects.

According to officials, the family did not have a detector and were alerted to an issue by unusual behavior by their pets — two cats and a dog.

The mother and two children were taken to the hospital and the father was OK, Smith said.

Officials said that a few more hours of being inside the house and the family may not have woken up.