State of emergency declared in Edgecombe County as Tar River continues to rise

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County has declared a state of emergency after this week’s heavy rains left some areas flooded and the Tar River has yet to crest, county officials said.

Several roads throughout the county are impassable and people on Bynum Farm Road, just outside Pinetops, have been evacuated due to flooding.

The Tar River has continued to rise since the rain ended Tuesday morning, but it has not yet reached its peak in Edgecombe County, county officials said.

Officials said that according to the National Weather Service, the Tar River isn’t expected to crest until 10 p.m. Friday night. At that time, the river is expected to reach 31.7 feet at the Tarboro “Town Bridge” river gauge. Major flood stage at the gauge is 32 feet, officials said.

The river reached 36.2 feet after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and 41.5 feet after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Officials have opened an emergency shelter at 500 Davis St. in Tarboro. It’s known as the “Old Tarboro Edgecombe County Academy” to locals. The shelter will remain open until further notice.

County officials also released a list of state roads that are closed in the county due to flooding. Those roads are as follows:

• N.C. 111, near Pinetops

• N.C. 122, near Pinetops

• Temperance Hall Road, east of Pinetops

• Faith Baptist Church Road, northwest of Pinetops

• Bynum Farm Road, near Pinetops

• Leggett Road, east of Rocky Mount

• Spring Field Road, east of Rocky Mount

• Cox Avenue, east of Rocky Mount

• Gay Road, east of Rocky Mount

Edgecombe County officials are asking all property owners to monitor the flooding situation and to make plans in case flooding occurs in their area. Residents in low-lying areas are being advised to remain on alert.

Officials said that all major updates on conditions in the county will be posted on their website and on Facebook.

Residents can reach the Emergency Operations Center line at (252) 824-0108.