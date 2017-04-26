Swollen Neuse River floods parts of Johnston County



CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Neuse River tributaries, like Swift Creek, are dumping their swollen contents into the river Wednesday following the week’s heavy rains.

In Clayton, areas are still flooded.

Clayton resident Bill Barrett took a friend from Tennessee down to the Neuse River in Clayton to see the flooding up close.

“Last time it was like this it was during Hurricane Matthew – only it was worse,” Barrett said.

Even so, Johnston County Emergency Services said since this flood event began, they’ve had to make multiple water rescues of motorists who drove into flood waters, which disabled their vehicles.

More than 50 roads are still closed in the county.

But others like Elizabeth Longenberger are taking advantage of the Neuse’s high water – fishing on what should be dry land.

“Hopefully it’s a calm spot for the fish to come in and maybe I’ll catch one,” Longenberger said.

Officials said the Neuse will continue to rise downstream from Smithfield over the next day or two.