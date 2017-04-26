Wake Forest dam to hold, no evacuations needed, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – No evacuations are needed in Wake Forest after officials determined Lewis Dam would not breach following the week’s heavy rains.

Lewis Dam holds back up to 10 acres of water and is located near Fairlake Drive, just off Purnell Road in Wake Forest.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality inspectors saw bank erosion downstream of the dam Tuesday morning.

If that erosion had continued, officials said the dam may have been compromised.

Around 200 sandbags were used to reinforce the dam, Wake Forest officials said. Two pumps also helped preserve the dam.

Forty five residents were made aware of the potential breach.

