Wayne County deputies arrest man in January shooting during unrelated search for felon

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted after officials said he shot a man who was trying to buy a truck from him in January was arrested Wednesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelly Sharone Garner, 30, of Scott Circle in Dudley, was arrested during a search for Ricky Terrell Ward, a suspect in multiple crimes spanning from Raleigh to Dudley, authorities said.

Deputies searching for Ward in the area of Durham Lake Road were given information that Garner was in the area. Deputies responded to the location and found the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Garner is charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony armed robbery, felony attempted armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 6 when Garner is accused of demanding money and shooting a man who was looking to buy a truck from him.

Deputies responded to 161 Cobb Coley Lane in response to a report of a person being shot. The victim was found at the location and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder/arm area, deputies said. The man was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital. During the investigation, it was determined that the shooting had actually occurred at a home located at 198 Hack Drive in Dudley.

According to authorities, the victim told deputies that he went to the Hack Drive address with a friend so that he could look at a truck that was for sale. After looking at the truck, the victim and his friend left and then returned. The victim went to the door of the home where he was met by Garner who took out a handgun and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was shot as he stepped back from the home and tried to leave.

The victim ran to the Cobb Coley Lane address and knocked on the door. The person in the home called 911 to report that the man had been shot.

Deputies investigated and developed Garner as the suspect in the shooting.