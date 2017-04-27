1 person dies after vehicle swept into NC creek by floodwaters

By Published: Updated:
One person died when their car was swept away in floodwaters (WNCT)

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Emergency Management confirms that one person has died after their vehicle was swept into Contentnea Creek by rising water on N.C. Highway 58. The incident happened near Paris Road Wednesday evening.

CLICK FOR MORE FLOODING IMAGES

Emergency officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. but are unaware of an exact time of the incident because the road was closed and blocked to traffic.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but the North Carolina Highway Patrol is now taking over the investigation.

According to first responders at the scene, the tail-lights were the only part of the car that were out of the water upon arrival.

Stantonsburg and Greene County officials responded to the scene.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s