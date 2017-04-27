1 person dies after vehicle swept into NC creek by floodwaters

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Emergency Management confirms that one person has died after their vehicle was swept into Contentnea Creek by rising water on N.C. Highway 58. The incident happened near Paris Road Wednesday evening.

Emergency officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. but are unaware of an exact time of the incident because the road was closed and blocked to traffic.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but the North Carolina Highway Patrol is now taking over the investigation.

According to first responders at the scene, the tail-lights were the only part of the car that were out of the water upon arrival.

Stantonsburg and Greene County officials responded to the scene.