14-year-old boy accused of rape at NC middle school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — The High Point Police Department has charged a 14-year-old boy from Welborn Middle School with second-degree rape.

According to Capitan Kirk with High Point Police, the boy is currently in juvenile detention. His case will be heard in juvenile court, but the date has not been released.

Kirk also told WFMY the 14-year-old could tried as an adult in superior court.

Guilford County District Attorney Howard Newmann, said suspects who are 13 or older can be tried as an adult for felony offenses. Before that happens, there needs to be a probable cause hearing in juvenile court.

After that hearing, a judge will decide whether or not to transfer the case to superior court and allow officials to prosecute the suspect as an adult. The judge’s decision is based on a number of factors including age, maturity level, prior criminal record, and the seriousness of the offense.

Earlier this month, an investigation report showed that a minor reported they were sexually assaulted at school during dismissal. The assault was reported on April 7. Welborn principal Naquita Brewington-McCormick was suspended on April 11.

Brewington-McCormick is not being investigated as a suspect in the assault, according to High Point Police.