2 men arrested at airport with 23 pounds of cocaine taped to their legs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested two men aboard the same flight for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States under their clothes.

On April 19, Ariel Garcia and Elvin Montilla-Sosa flew into John F. Kennedy International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and presented themselves for inspection.

Garcia, a U.S. citizen, was found to have 11 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs during a physical search. The value of the cocaine was estimated to be more than $180,000.

During his search, officers discovered packages of cocaine taped to Montilla-Sosa’s back and legs. The Customs and Border Protection office reported 12 pounds of cocaine were seized, which was valued at more than $200,000.

“This latest seizure demonstrates our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

Both men were placed under arrest and turned over to Homeland Security Investigators.

They face federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.