2 NC women arrested after search finds pills, pot, stolen Glock, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of Maxton women were arrested after a search of their home turned up drugs, a stolen pistol and other items, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Wednesday search at a home in the 500 block of Mt. Zion Road uncovered 50 Percocet pills, 39 Xanax pills, eight grams of a substance deputies suspect is cocaine, 150 grams of marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, several EBT cards and stolen Glock pistol, deputies said.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

Shavon Mona Maynor, 25, and Ashley Renee Locklear, 29, are charged with:

trafficking opiates

possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Maynor is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Locklear is also charged with a probation violation.

Locklear was ordered held on a $50,500 secured bond. Maynor was ordered held on a $100,000 secured bond.